First Alert Forecast: gorgeous sunny summer days ahead before moisture moves onshore...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy hump day to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a nice break from the summer heat and humidity! Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s for your evening plans with continuing breezy conditions out of the east-northeast.

In the tropics, new storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday and Thursday; tropical disturbance sustaining disorganized thunderstorms near the eastern Caribbean islands will lose even more definition as it runs into a zone of disruptive upper-level winds.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

