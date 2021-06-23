Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cooler and less humid than usual

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Classic Cape Fear summer heat and humidity will make a comeback in a few days but, for Wednesday and Thursday, your First Alert Forecast features a nice break in these metrics. Enjoy high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s each afternoon and overnight lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s in between. Skies will feature clouds interspersed with some clearer spells and lower shower chances than Tuesday. Breezes will flow from the northeast with a fresh character. Keep it safe in the 78-degree surf amid two or three-foot breakers and a moderate risk of rip currents!

In the tropics, new storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday and Thursday; tropical disturbance sustaining disorganized thunderstorms near the eastern Caribbean islands will lose even more definition as it runs into a zone of disruptive upper-level winds.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

