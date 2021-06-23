Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces new smartphone app

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff Office announced the release of a smartphone application this week.

This app will serve as a new way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Columbus County residents and visitors, providing information to anyone with a smartphone.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can:

Submit a Tip

Access COVID-19 updates and hurricane resources

Inmate Search

Receive push notifications

View the most wanted criminals in Columbus County

Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

Read the latest news and events

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country.

“More and more public safety agencies are realizing the opportunity they have to reach and serve their public where they are… on their smartphones,” said Kevin Cummings, vice president with OCV. “We are proud to serve Sheriff Gonzales and the citizens of Columbus County.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Columbus Sheriff NC.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.