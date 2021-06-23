Canal Drive flooding woes due to handful of properties. A proposed solution? Expensive bulkheads

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach is no stranger to sunny-day flooding, especially along Canal Drive. In fact, the floodwaters prompted the town to create the Canal Drive Flooding Committee to study the problem and look for solutions.

The flooding affects hundreds of properties, but according to members of the committee, the bulk of the problems are coming from less than a dozen properties.

“The thing that is significant is that people say well Canal Drive floods, and it does, but that water is not coming uniformly onto Canal Drive – it is coming from seven, eight, or nine locations and it is a pretty easy fix,” Committee Member Jim Conner said.

Dale Walters, the committee’s chairman, agrees and says that if those properties were to install bulkheads — a retaining wall of sorts to keep out water — about 90 percent of the flooding would be mitigated.

A bulkhead along the entire length of Canal Drive would be the solution to most of the problems with flooding — and one was actually planned at one point.

“That was the original development plan for this side of Canal Drive... anticipated a homogenous wall all the way down. As a consequence, we don’t have a right of way or easement that would allow us to build a continuous wall that would be publicly funded,” Walters said.

So as to the question of who has the responsibility to install and even maintain bulkheads, it is tricky because of both public and private property rights.

“One part is, I think, each property owner has a responsibility not to be flooding the road with water coming from their property, but also, I think the town of Carolina Beach has the responsibility to keep that road passible for people who live on it,” Conner said.

Trying to control nature is not feasible, but bulkheads are the best way the committee sees to keep the water back in the short term.

“Right now, what we need is to get that water off the street and that is pretty easy – we need those lots that are flooding the streets to have bulkheads installed or some measure installed to keep water out of the street and that is the town’s responsibility, ultimately,” Conner said.

For now, the committee is working with the town as well as with the state to help figure out what authority the town actually has in order to create something like a sewer maintenance district, but for the purpose of maintaining the area around Canal Drive.

Of course, the expenses of installing bulkheads will also pose a challenge for some but both Conner and Walters said that the price of protecting the homes or the land is worth the cost.

“I mean, the home, who knows what the value is right now, but it is my home and it is certainly worth several hundred thousand dollars and spending $30,000 is just something I had to do to keep it dry, to keep it safe, and so forth,” Conner said.

There are still questions that the committee and the town need to work with the state to figure out what abilities they have to actually regulate the area and if they can even hold property owners responsible if they fail to keep water out of other people’s properties. The town and the committee are continuing to work on the flooding issues on Canal Drive and have already taken actions like drafting new ordinances to prevent people from driving through creating wakes to installing gates to keep drivers out when the roads are at their worst.

