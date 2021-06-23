2021 BB&T High School Football Jamboree canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch confirmed Tuesday the 35th BB&T High School Football Jamboree scheduled for August 13 has been canceled.

The scrimmage among local high schools is usually held at Legion Stadium and is a fundraiser for student scholarships.

This is the third year in a row the annual kickoff event for the high school football season has been canceled.

In 2019, the Jamboree was canceled for the first time in 33 years because of bad weather and dangerous field conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from being held in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.