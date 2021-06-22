Senior Connect
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive

Heather Mabry
Heather Mabry(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

WPD sent out a release Tuesday saying that Heather Mabry, 39, is missing. Mabry is 5′4′' and 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the report, Mabry is known to stay in a wooded area near a graveyard on Oleander Drive.

If you see her, dial 911 immediately. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

