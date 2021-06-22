Senior Connect
Split New Hanover County school board approves ‘no confidence’ resolution against Judy Justice

By Kendall McGee
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County school board has passed a resolution of no confidence in board member Judy Justice.

The vote happened during a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss item 2120, the code of ethics for school board members.

The code requires board members follow the law, use proper language and behavior, attend board meetings and trainings, model civility, respect confidentiality of items discussed in closed session,

When Board Chair Stefanie Adams tried to begin the meeting, Justice questioned whether the meeting was properly called and once it was called into session, she objected to approval of the agenda.

Board member Stephanie Walker also spoke up with concerns about moving forward with the agenda and discussing the code of ethics.

However, the board approved the agenda and the meeting began with Adams reading the board’s mission statement and reading off numerous allegations that Justice violated the code of ethics, ultimately calling forward a motion of no confidence.

After a heated discussion, the resolution of no confidence passed 4-3. It’s worth noting that the passage of such a motion carries no repercussions for Justice and does not change her standing as a board member.

Immediately following that vote, Justice brought forth a motion censuring Adams for violating policy 2120 section 5. There was also discussion of an amendment asking for an apology from Adams to Justice for comments made about Justice at the June 8 meeting that were ultimately withdrawn.

After a heated discussion, Adams said that if it was the will of the board to censure her, she would just step down.

The censure motion, though, failed 5-2, with Justice and Walker casting the only votes to censure Adams.

