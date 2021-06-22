Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors allegedly offering prostitution have been arrested and charged June 22, 2021.

The six women, Ok Hwa Lee, Shanyu Song, JinHua Piao, XueJin Bai and Ming Ji Cao, from Flushing, New York, and Little River, South Carolina, allegedly conspired to pay bribes to an undercover agent posing as a corrupt law enforcement officer to provide protection for the illegal massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary.

The four Wilmington massage parlors named in court documents where sexual services were offered include the VIP Spa and King Spa, both on Market Street, the Comfort Asian Massage on South College Road, and the Yucca Treatment Spa on Shipyard Boulevard.

Additional separate charges were brought against Xiang Yue Jin for allegedly bribing an undercover agent to provide protection for her parlors from law enforcement scrutiny.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office are assisting the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

