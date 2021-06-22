Police search for suspect after Tabor City bank robbed

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police officials are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Tabor City Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the First Bank on East Fifth Street just after 9 a.m. No other details about the robbery were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact Captain Hilburn at 910-9180-4799 or call 911.

First Bank in Tabor City was robbed this Tuesday morning. (Tabor City Police)

