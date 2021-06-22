Senior Connect
Police search for suspect after Tabor City bank robbed

Bank in Tabor City robbed Tuesday morning.
Bank in Tabor City robbed Tuesday morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police officials are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Tabor City Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the First Bank on East Fifth Street just after 9 a.m. No other details about the robbery were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact Captain Hilburn at 910-9180-4799 or call 911.

First Bank in Tabor City was robbed this Tuesday morning.
First Bank in Tabor City was robbed this Tuesday morning.
First Bank in Tabor City was robbed Tuesday morning.
First Bank in Tabor City was robbed Tuesday morning.(Tabor City Police)

