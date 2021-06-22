Police search for suspect after Tabor City bank robbed
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Police officials are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in Tabor City Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at the First Bank on East Fifth Street just after 9 a.m. No other details about the robbery were immediately available.
If you have any information, contact Captain Hilburn at 910-9180-4799 or call 911.
