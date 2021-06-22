The Pender County Board of Commissioners approves next phase of Black River Project

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners approved Phase 2 of the Black River Project on Monday night.

This project will assess which of the 200 culverts that are a part of the Black River Watershed are most prone to blockages.

“This is a part of an effort to help improve aquatic connectivity within the Cape Fear river basin, the Black River,” said Coastal Scientist Dawn York. “Specifically as it is known as having a high diversity of species and a high value of habitat.”

Phase 1 completed the assessment of the culverts listed in the project.

The purpose of Phase 2 is to increase the drainage and flood capacity of these culverts, and also to remain a stable place for the wildlife.

Phase 2 is being funded by a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

