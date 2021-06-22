Senior Connect
Pender Commerce Park to expand following water well project

Redevelopment would bring more money and jobs to the county
Pender Commerce Park
Pender Commerce Park(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Pender Commerce Park is an industrial park located off of Highway 421. Its quick and fast development is something about which officials are taking note.

“The existing Pender Commerce Park has been very successful,” said Chad McEwen, who is the Pender County town manager. “There are a number of industries in there. Almost 700 jobs have been created in Pender Commerce Park as it exists right now.”

The county wants to expand the park, but there are holes in the plan - wells. There are around 30 pre-existing wells in the way, not allowing any new development to happen.

The county plans to decommission them. The wells will be filled with grout and capped off, so the county can build on top of them. It will expand the park by over 80 acres, which will also provide the county with cash.

“There will be a substantial amount of real property and personal property tax to be paid as a part of that redevelopment,” said McEwen.

It would also bring new jobs.

“The rural counties - not a lot of opportunities,” said David Putnam, who works in Pender Commerce Park. “Businesses like this can present those opportunities for work.”

Showing the options for success are sky-high, but it all starts with work on the ground.

