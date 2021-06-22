Senior Connect
One area of Navassa superfund site to move off priority list, another to undergo remediation

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Part of a superfund site that could not be used for decades may soon be useful once again.

Community members learned today one area of the Navassa superfund property will be taken off the list for cleanup. Work to remediate another area should begin by the first of the new year.

Kerr-McGee wood treatment operations on the property decades ago contaminated the property with creosote.

The Environmental Protection Agency tested the first zone for both commercial and residential use. Experts determined no cleanup was needed on one zone called Operable Unit 1 (OU1), so it is going to be available sooner than the second area, OU2.

People who live in the area like Chris Graham are looking forward to what the future might bring to the area. He hopes it will help his community thrive and keep Navassa’s culture intact.

“We should be able to grown and thrive without the gentrification of the town,” said Graham, representing Navassa Economic and Environmental Redevelopment Corporation. “I’m excited to hear about the Gullah Geechee heritage center that is coming. That’s very exciting to me.”

Leaders with the multistate trust that owns the superfund site say that when remediation is done on the entire site and the time comes to sell, they’re planning on vetting potential buyers. They want to make sure plans for the site would fit in with what the community would like to see.

Upcoming Superfund Site Community Meetings:

TUESDAY, JUNE 22: COMMUNITY MEETING – 6 TO 7:30 P.M. (IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23: CONTRACTOR INFORMATION SESSION – 12 NOON TO 1:30 P.M. (IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL)

Join in-person events at the Navassa Community Center at 338 Main Street, Navassa, NC.

Join virtual events online or by phone:

  • ONLINE: Join through this Zoom link. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode B8U7EX.
  • PHONE: Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#.

