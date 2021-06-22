Oak Island PD asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emily Sykes, pictured above, was last seen in the area of Airport Road in Oak Island the evening of June 21.

She is about 5′ 6″ tall and 160 pounds. Her hair is black with blonde tips and is shaved on one side. She also has a large piercing on her right ear.

Any information should be relayed to the Detective Division of the Oak Island Police Department at (910) 278-5595.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.