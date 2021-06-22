Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oak Island PD asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

Emily Sykes, 14, was last seen in the area of Airport Road on June 21.
Emily Sykes, 14, was last seen in the area of Airport Road on June 21.(Oak Island Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emily Sykes, pictured above, was last seen in the area of Airport Road in Oak Island the evening of June 21.

She is about 5′ 6″ tall and 160 pounds. Her hair is black with blonde tips and is shaved on one side. She also has a large piercing on her right ear.

Any information should be relayed to the Detective Division of the Oak Island Police Department at (910) 278-5595.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Freeman Park revenue decrease
Freeman Park revenue decrease
Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property...
Proposal by NHC commission chair to reject raises for commissioners who criticized budget removed from agenda
This project will assess which of the 200 culverts that are a part of the Black River Watershed...
The Pender County Board of Commissioners approves next phase of Black River Project
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners passed a revised animal control ordinance Monday night
Columbus County Commission passes revised animal control ordinance