No one hurt after tractor-trailer overturns at I-140 on-ramp

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer overturned while trying to merge onto Interstate 140 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. just off U.S. 421 North at the on-ramp for I-140.

The driver told WECT that he was heading toward 84 Lumber in Wrightsboro when the load of lumber he was carrying shifted and toppled the tractor-trailer off the roadway.

No injuries were reported and there are only minimal impacts to traffic.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

