NC Health Department expands vaccine cash cards to more counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is expanding the pilot incentive program of giving $25 Summer Cash Cards to vaccine recipients and drivers to 38 counties.

The pilot cash card program rolled out in May in four counties as an incentive to get people inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine and to help people who lack transport by offering the same token of appreciation to those who drive someone to get their vaccination.

“Some people need help covering the cost of taking time away from work and for transportation, and the Summer Cards are one way to help. What’s really exciting is that we saw some people who received their first dose at a Summer Card event then drove others to help them get their vaccine,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The pilot program resulted in an increase in demand for vaccinations and 40% of people surveyed at the pilot locations said the cash cards were a good motivation.

The $25 Summer Cash Card program is now being offered at participating vaccination sites in 38 counties including New Hanover and Pender counties. Additional locations may be added as the program expands.

Click here for more information about the Summer Cash Card program. The first drawing for the Summer Vax Cash lottery takes place Wedensday June 23.

Th NCDHHS urges people to get vaccinated because of the rapid spread of the new Delta variant across the United States, including in North Carolina. According to the health department, “The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.”

