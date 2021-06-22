Judgement issued in nuisance case against property near Whiteville school

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Superior Court judge has signed a consent order for a nuisance abatement action against a property with a long history “of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Whiteville Police Department,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The property, which is owned by David Lamont Jones, is located at 205 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and sits directly across the street from Central Middle School.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years,” Whiteville Police Chief Douglas Ipock said in a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. “The Whiteville Police Department, working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team, Whiteville City Schools and the District Attorney’s Office has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens.”

According to the news release, the judgment permanently prohibits Jones “from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location, or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina. Under the terms of the consent judgment, the property may never be used for illegal purposes.”

The judgement also limits the number of people allowed and allows only registered vehicles to be on the property. If the property owner does not follow all of these conditions, officials say the property could be subject to forfeiture.

“There must be a safety zone around our schools and a nuisance like this will not be tolerated anywhere in our community,” said Columbus County District Attorney Jon David. “I applaud the homeowner for working with us in the shared interest of cleaning up the property and consenting to reasonable restrictions. Also, I would like to commend Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team on our enduring partnership that has led to this result.”

