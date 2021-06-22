Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Judgement issued in nuisance case against property near Whiteville school

By WECT Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Superior Court judge has signed a consent order for a nuisance abatement action against a property with a long history “of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Whiteville Police Department,” according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The property, which is owned by David Lamont Jones, is located at 205 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and sits directly across the street from Central Middle School.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years,” Whiteville Police Chief Douglas Ipock said in a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. “The Whiteville Police Department, working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team, Whiteville City Schools and the District Attorney’s Office has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens.”

According to the news release, the judgment permanently prohibits Jones “from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location, or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina. Under the terms of the consent judgment, the property may never be used for illegal purposes.”

The judgement also limits the number of people allowed and allows only registered vehicles to be on the property. If the property owner does not follow all of these conditions, officials say the property could be subject to forfeiture.

“There must be a safety zone around our schools and a nuisance like this will not be tolerated anywhere in our community,” said Columbus County District Attorney Jon David. “I applaud the homeowner for working with us in the shared interest of cleaning up the property and consenting to reasonable restrictions. Also, I would like to commend Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team on our enduring partnership that has led to this result.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property...
Proposal by NHC commission chair to reject raises for commissioners who criticized budget removed from agenda
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
Atkinson neighbors are shocked
Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder

Latest News

James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Commissioners pull controversial resolution singling out two members
‘Career offender’: Shallotte man gets over 12 years in federal prison for selling cocaine
Marvarlus Cortel Snead
Four Oaks man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex trafficking of minor