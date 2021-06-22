Four Oaks man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex trafficking of minor

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man has been sentenced to 35 years behind bars, and a life term of supervised release for sex trafficking of a minor and using the internet to operate a prostitution enterprise.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Marvarlus Snead, 34, was convicted of the charges.

Court documents say Snead prostituted a woman and the minor in various locations throughout Eastern Carolina in Dec. 2017 and Jan. 2018, including New Hanover County.

Snead targeted vulnerable victims, enticed them with promises of money and romance, while also engaging in sexual relationships with both victims. After he convinced the two to join him, officials say Snead manipulated them and took their money for himself.

He was arrested on Jan 24, 2018 following a prostitution sting operation at a hotel in Wilmington, where Snead was prostituting the minor after posting ads online.

After he was arrested, Snead coerced the minor victim to sign false affidavits aimed at exonerating him.

“This case is about the victims, who suffered at the hands of a greedy trafficker. Our community will not tolerate perpetrators like this defendant targeting our most vulnerable children and citizens for their profit.”

Snead has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the minor victim.

