First Alert Forecast: summer cold front to bring storm chance, dropping temps

By Gannon Medwick
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - So far in June - that’s three full weeks - Wilmington has recorded 10.17 impressive inches of drought-crushing rain. And the Port City and Cape Fear Region have a chance for more Tuesday! Some of the rain will function as ordinary scattered showers but, as a cold front approaches from the north, a few stronger storm cells may mix in with features like downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and hail.

Another dimension to your First Alert Forecast is how this storm front will cut the heat! Wilmington hit a sweltering high temperature of 93 Monday, but Tuesday’s target is a touch cooler: middle and upper 80s. And amid residual clouds, Wednesday will likely stay even lower: lower 80s.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

