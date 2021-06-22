Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: storm front cuts the heat for midweek before seasonable temperatures return

By Claire Fry
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Tuesday! Thanks for tuning in with us for your First Alert Forecast. You may have noticed the dropping temperatures and rainy conditions already as a cold front approaches from the north; a few stronger storm cells may mix in with features like downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, gusty winds, and hail. Thus far in June - that’s three full weeks - Wilmington has recorded 10.17 impressive inches of drought-crushing rain.

Another dimension to your First Alert Forecast is how this storm front will cut the heat! While Wilmington hit a scorching high temperature of 93 Monday, today’s high has only reached in the middle and upper 80s. After the cold front fully passes this evening, Wednesday’s high will likely stay even lower in the low 80s.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

