Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Emmy Awards will replace ‘actor’ or ‘actress’ with ‘performer’ at their request

Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for...
Jimmy Kimmel presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya for "Euphoria" during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.(Source: Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Emmy Awards is moving to be more gender-inclusive with their famous statuettes.

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced the rules change this week.

“No performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the organization said in a statement Monday.

“Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actress.”

The rules change begins with the 2021 Emmy Awards season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property...
Proposal by NHC commission chair to reject raises for commissioners who criticized budget removed from agenda
Atkinson neighbors are shocked
Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island

Latest News

In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Part of a superfund site that could not be used for decades may soon be...
One area of Navassa superfund site to move off priority list, another to undergo remediation
The cast of 'Little Women' (Source: Jason Aycock)
Classic coming-of-age story “Little Women” on stage this weekend