Commissioners pull controversial resolution singling out two members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Politics and money – they are two topics that lots of people prefer to avoid talking about, especially in public. But for county commissioners, avoiding those conversations is not something they can do - and that has caused some tensions between elected officials.

Following the passing of the budget for the upcoming Fiscal year that included raises for commissioners totaling out to more than an 80 percent increase, County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman requested a new resolution be considered – one that singled out the two commissioners who voted against it: commissioners were Rob Zapple and Deb Hays.

But Boseman insists the resolution was not made to single anyone out.

“It was never a vote against the other board members. I think the board members, Commissioner Zapple and Commissioner Hays deserve to be paid a lot more than they are being paid. I think they are worth every penny of it. It was not anything against them, we just didn’t want them to take money they didn’t want,” she said.

The resolution itself read as if the two had requested such an item be placed on the agenda.

In part, it read, “Commissioners Deb Hays and Rob Zapple desire to forego the increased payments approved in the FY-22 budget.”

However, Zapple said he never said he desired that.

Instead, Boseman took Zapple’s and Hays’s comments made in a StarNews story as a desire to forego the raise and asked the county manager to include an item on the agenda, after reading the article.

“From Vice Chair Hays and Commissioner Zapple’s comments in the StarNews, it appears they do not want the pay increase and other related benefits included. I’d like to add to the consent agenda an item which will allow them to remain at the current salary and benefits,” according to Boseman’s email.

Hays was at the meeting on Tuesday and did publicly announce she would like to turn down the pay increase - but did not offer additional comment.

When asked more about the resolution, Boseman said, “We were voting to allow them to follow their principles and their principles are important. When it became pointed out to us that it was not necessary to have a resolution, that they could do that individually, then there is no need to have a public discussion anymore.”

Although everyone appears to want to avoid conflict, the fact remains that the optics of Boseman’s decision to put such an item on the agenda, instead of having a discussion with fellow commissioners, does not show a cohesive board. Zapple and Boseman both shared sentiments that the best thing to do is to move on.

“I’m not sure what her motivation was but I am pleased that we will have a chance now to sit back, reset, talk it through and come forward as a five-member board,” Zapple said.