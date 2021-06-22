Senior Connect
Columbus County Commission passes animal control ordinance

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners passed a revised animal control ordinance Monday night
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners passed a revised animal control ordinance after the second reading following a public hearing Monday evening.

Vice-chairman Jerome McMillian confirmed the decision but did not provide further details.

According to the agenda, some modifications were made to the Ordinance prior to the public hearing, including a modification to allow the training of hunting dogs outside of the hunting season. An additional Article addresses the Quasi-Judicial Animal Control Advisory Council’s Rules of Procedure.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene recently took over as permanent director of the county’s animal shelter and the county’s animal control services.

Previously, Greene had asked commissioners to consider adopting new ordinances including leash laws to bring the shelter services up to higher standards.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

