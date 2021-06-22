Senior Connect
Classic coming-of-age story “Little Women” on stage this weekend

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Talented young performers will star on stage in Opera House Theatre Company’s Little Women.

The show will be performed by the group’s Youth Apprentice Theatre June 24-27 at North Front Theater.

Director Wilker Ballantine said she looks forward to greeting audiences again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.

“I think that this is a really awesome opportunity for folks to get out and see some live theater,” she said. “It’s been such a long time and I really think it’s just bringing the arts back after this long pause is going to be awesome.”

This version of Little Women is a musical.

“It’s a really beautiful show with lots of great music and it’s a nice old timey piece with great 1800s costumes,” Ballantine said. “It’s really just a timeless story and the real focus of it is family and sisterhood. I think people can really relate to.”

