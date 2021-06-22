Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Class action lawsuit filed against Colonial Pipeline

Wilmington-based gas station files class action lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline.
Wilmington-based gas station files class action lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - EZ Mart 1, a Wilmington-based gas station on Castle Hayne Road has filed a class action lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline after the fuel shortages along the East Coast.

The fuel shortage was a result of a cyber attack on the pipeline, forcing a shutdown last month.

Attorney’s said that more than 11,000 gas stations were affected, but many of the mom-and-pop style stations were hit the hardest by the shortage.

The pipeline shutdown created a domino effect on some locations, causing sales to drop in the convenient stores as gas prices continued to increase.

The goal of this lawsuit is to get “reimbursement for gas station owners losses,” said Joel Rhine, Attorney at Rhine Law Associates.

Attorneys with the lawsuit claim that Colonial Pipeline should have been protected against hacks like this, hindsight preventing situations like this one.

“It was a simple little attack on a foreseeable target. I mean everybody knows that the pipeline was going to be attacked, it was just a matter of when, so they need to have robust security measures, they didn’t have the most simple security measures,” said Rhine.

Attorneys anticipate that Colonial Pipeline will file a motion to dismiss the complaint.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property...
Proposal by NHC commission chair to reject raises for commissioners who criticized budget removed from agenda
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
Atkinson neighbors are shocked
Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder

Latest News

No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer overturned while trying to merge onto Interstate 140...
No one hurt after tractor-trailer overturns at I-140 on-ramp
Financial incentives to get the COVID vaccine? Sure!
NC Health Department expands vaccine cash cards to more counties
Split New Hanover County school board approves ‘no confidence’ resolution against Judy Justice
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 211 new COVID-19 cases