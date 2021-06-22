Class action lawsuit filed against Colonial Pipeline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - EZ Mart 1, a Wilmington-based gas station on Castle Hayne Road has filed a class action lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline after the fuel shortages along the East Coast.

The fuel shortage was a result of a cyber attack on the pipeline, forcing a shutdown last month.

Attorney’s said that more than 11,000 gas stations were affected, but many of the mom-and-pop style stations were hit the hardest by the shortage.

The pipeline shutdown created a domino effect on some locations, causing sales to drop in the convenient stores as gas prices continued to increase.

The goal of this lawsuit is to get “reimbursement for gas station owners losses,” said Joel Rhine, Attorney at Rhine Law Associates.

Attorneys with the lawsuit claim that Colonial Pipeline should have been protected against hacks like this, hindsight preventing situations like this one.

“It was a simple little attack on a foreseeable target. I mean everybody knows that the pipeline was going to be attacked, it was just a matter of when, so they need to have robust security measures, they didn’t have the most simple security measures,” said Rhine.

Attorneys anticipate that Colonial Pipeline will file a motion to dismiss the complaint.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

