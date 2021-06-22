Senior Connect
‘Career offender’: Shallotte man gets over 12 years in federal prison for selling cocaine

(pexels.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte man who prosecutors say was a career offender has been sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison on cocaine- and firearm-related charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Dev Vontrai Bland was sentenced to 151 months in prison and three years supervised release after previously pleading guilty to distribution of a quantity of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Bland, 29, sold cocaine to a confidential informant on several dates from Aug. 1-Sept. 26, 2019.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 14, 2019, and agents seized cocaine base (crack), marijuana, methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, money, and a loaded 9mm handgun following the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Due to Bland’s criminal history, he was determined to be a “Career Offender,” the release stated.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

