Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ashley, East Bladen baseball teams playing for spots in state championship games

By Jack Gallop
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Two high school baseball teams in the Cape Fear region will play in state championship semifinal games on Tuesday.

Ashley, a third seed, takes on fourth-seeded Fuquay Varina in the 4A Regionals, where the winner advances to the state championship game. The Screamin Eagles are coming off an 8-6 victory over Purnell Swett, while Fuquay Varina is coming off a 7-1 win over Hoggard. A home game for Ashley, the first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In the 2A Regionals, East Bladen will host Randleman. Both teams pulled off upsets in the previous round. Ninth-seeded East Bladen shut out fourth seed North Lenoir 5-0, while tenth-seeded Randleman defeated the sixth seed First Flight, 10-1. This will be a home game for East Bladen, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

You can check the brackets for all four classifications by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Megan Budway, UNCW Alum, competes on Season 13 of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.
UNCW alum competes, but fails to advance, in Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior
On July 4, residents and out-of-state visitors have the opportunity to fish without having to...
Annual free fishing day returns July 4
Ashley, East Bladen baseball teams playing in state championship semifinal games
Ashley, East Bladen baseball playing state championship semifinal games
Ashley, Hoggard and East Bladen all advanced to the third round of the high school baseball...
Ashley, Hoggard, East Bladen win second round baseball playoff games