Ashley, East Bladen baseball teams playing for spots in state championship games

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Two high school baseball teams in the Cape Fear region will play in state championship semifinal games on Tuesday.

Ashley, a third seed, takes on fourth-seeded Fuquay Varina in the 4A Regionals, where the winner advances to the state championship game. The Screamin Eagles are coming off an 8-6 victory over Purnell Swett, while Fuquay Varina is coming off a 7-1 win over Hoggard. A home game for Ashley, the first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In the 2A Regionals, East Bladen will host Randleman. Both teams pulled off upsets in the previous round. Ninth-seeded East Bladen shut out fourth seed North Lenoir 5-0, while tenth-seeded Randleman defeated the sixth seed First Flight, 10-1. This will be a home game for East Bladen, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

You can check the brackets for all four classifications by clicking here.

