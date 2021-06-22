Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake

By CNN Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do you do when you’re swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after more than 150 boxes of children’s mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else showed up at her door.

Jillian Cannan says the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn’t figure out what went wrong and told Cannan keep the packages, so she decided to put those brackets to good use.

Cannan owns a creative studio and her business partner is helping her turn some of the brackets into mask kits for the patients at a local children’s hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

Amazon will donate additional supplies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island

Latest News

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field...
Raiders’ Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Amazon mistakenly delivered 150 packages to a woman's home in New York and she is helping out a...
150 Amazon packages delivered to woman’s house by mistake
Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property...
Proposal by NHC commission chair to reject raises for commissioners who criticized budget removed from agenda
This project will assess which of the 200 culverts that are a part of the Black River Watershed...
The Pender County Board of Commissioners approves next phase of Black River Project