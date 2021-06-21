ZZ Top returning to Wilmington to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time, Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center will host legendary rock band ZZ Top.

The Hall of Fame rock and roll trio will be performing at the CFCC center stage on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m.

ZZ Top first performed at the Wilson Center in October of 2017.

Originating in Houston, ZZ Top lays claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact. In 2004, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard have been together for more than 45 years of rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio.

“Yeah,” says Gibbons, “we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the Wilson Center website.

