WPD: One charged with June 7 Vance St. shooting that left man hospitalized

Christopher Dale Weaver
Christopher Dale Weaver(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Vance Street earlier this month that left another man hospitalized.

Christopher Dale Weaver, 37, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On June 7, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Vance Street just before 1 a.m. and found the victim, a 31-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where police at the time said he was in “critical but stable condition.”

Weaver is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

