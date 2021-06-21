Senior Connect
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (Gray News) – A woman died last week after falling 200 feet off of Steamboat Point, a rock feature in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, a husband and wife were on a hike to see the sunrise from the top of the rock.

When they reached the peak, the 28-year-old woman fell 200 feet off the cliff for unknown reasons.

Her husband called for help just before 6 a.m., but the exact location of his wife was unknown at the time of the 911 call due to poor cellphone service.

Several emergency agencies responded to help in the search and rescue of the woman. She was found around 7:15 a.m., deceased, at the base of the mountain.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are no indications of foul play, and the death is considered accidental at this time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

