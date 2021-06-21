Senior Connect
UNCW alum competing on Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior

Megan Budway, UNCW Alum, competes on Season 13 of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.
Megan Budway, UNCW Alum, competes on Season 13 of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What started as a hobby for UNCW alum Megan Budway, quickly turned into a passion.

“We started doing Spartan Races back in 2018, and we really really liked the obstacles but we really really hated the running between the obstacles, so we decided that we would check out Ninja--where it’s just obstacles,” said Budway.

She began training and competing for various Ninja-based events, still alongside her dad.

Budway said that she applied for last year’s season of American Ninja Warrior, but she wasn’t selected.

This year, she was selected as a participant. Budway said “the sport itself is just a great community to be around- even when you’re competing against people, they’re so uplifting and encouraging and they want you to do your best no matter what. It’s just so much fun to train and watch the people around me grow and watch them push me as well.”

Now living in the Raleigh area, Budway said she’s lucky to have a few different ninja-based gyms nearby.

For her, it’s not just about the competition. Budway said, “I use American Ninja Warrior as a way to inspire my students.”

She’s a music teacher off of the obstacle course, dubbing herself the “Music Ninja,” and hoping to teach her students a lesson.

“I like to use it as like showing that if you put your heart and your mind to it, you can achieve your goals,” said Budway.

And she knows that it’s more than just a physical battle, “but it’s a lot of mental game there too, and learning how to push yourself past your limits and not let go until you’ve completed the course.”

Budway writes in a journal everyday, keeping her on the right track.

“I record all of my training, and I only put my successes in there, because if I dwell on the failures then that’s what I’m gonna think about. So, I write all of my successes and training, goals- I have a goal statement I write everyday and it just kind of helps me to go back and read that and look at like ‘wow look at how far I’ve come,’ even in just a couple months,” said Budway.

And to make sure that she is on the right course mentally.

“That’s kind of what American Ninja Warrior is all about. It’s not just the physical obstacles, but it’s all of the other obstacles that the competitors overcome in their life too,” said Budway.

