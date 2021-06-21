Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 Riegelwood roads closed as CFPUA crews complete water pipeline work

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Goose Neck Road Northeast and Blue Banks Loop Road in Riegelwood will be closed next week while crews complete a water pipeline crossing.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Goose Neck Road Northeast and Blue Banks Loop Road will be closed at their intersection. Traffic on Goose Neck Road Northeast is advised to detour using Neils Eddy Road to Northwest Road; traffic on Blue Banks Loop Road is advised to detour using Vernon Road to Northwest Road.

The closure is expected to remain in place through the evening of Friday, June 25.

Crews will be completing road crossings for the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main. Once complete, this 14-mile pipeline will convey raw water from the Kings Bluff Pump Station on the Cape Fear River to local water utilities. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.

The pipeline is a joint project of CFPUA, Brunswick County, and the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The 2021 First Alert Hurricane Trackers are available now for pickup!
WECT’s 2021 First Alert Hurricane Trackers are now available
Ready for NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery? Here’s exactly how the drawing will take place
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire