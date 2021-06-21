TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 Riegelwood roads closed as CFPUA crews complete water pipeline work

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Goose Neck Road Northeast and Blue Banks Loop Road in Riegelwood will be closed next week while crews complete a water pipeline crossing.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Goose Neck Road Northeast and Blue Banks Loop Road will be closed at their intersection. Traffic on Goose Neck Road Northeast is advised to detour using Neils Eddy Road to Northwest Road; traffic on Blue Banks Loop Road is advised to detour using Vernon Road to Northwest Road.

The closure is expected to remain in place through the evening of Friday, June 25.

Crews will be completing road crossings for the new Kings Bluff Raw Water Transmission Main. Once complete, this 14-mile pipeline will convey raw water from the Kings Bluff Pump Station on the Cape Fear River to local water utilities. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.

The pipeline is a joint project of CFPUA, Brunswick County, and the Lower Cape Fear Water and Sewer Authority.

