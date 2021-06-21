Over 100 businesses, organizations recognized for tornado recovery help

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Life is still not back to normal for some families hit by the deadly tornado in Brunswick County four months ago. They relied on the generosity of others in those first days and weeks after the storm.

Today, over 100 organizations, businesses and individuals were recognized at a Board of Commissioners special meeting.

“We brought in a magnitude of resources to assist with the response and then they just kept coming after that to assist with the recovery,” said Chairman Randy Thompson.

Representatives ranging from businesses like Lowe’s to organizations like Brunswick Christian Recovery Center received certificates and overwhelming gratitude from neighbors in one of the hardest-hit communities.

“Everybody was doing everything they could to try to assist,” said Ocean Ridge Plantation Masters Association president Donna Ciliberto. “The first day is very chaotic so not everyone had a job. They were just so willing to jump in and help.”

Volunteers with Brunswick Christian Recovery Center (BCRC) workers pitched in to clear storm debris and feed victims who lost their homes

“You could see the trees being removed, you could see everything else that was being set back to order,” said CEO Joshua Torbich. “What you couldn’t see — what is — the impact that was put on people who at one point had felt devastated by this disaster.”

For BCRC, the work not only benefited the families, it also taught important lessons to the men and women going through their own recovery.

“The most beautiful thing that you can probably expect would be that whenever you have such a significant opportunity like this, each one of the people participating in your services understands the mission, understands the call, and understands why that’s important to be a part of,” said Torbich.

BCRC was there for weeks. Other organizations are still helping recovery efforts.

“Everybody was coming and everybody was doing everything they could within their power,” said commissioner Marty Cooke. “There were people that were there all night and the next day and the day after that and the day after that because the thing is, when things go bad, Brunswick County steps up.”

You can find a list of those recognized at Monday’s meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.