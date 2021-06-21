Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Over 100 businesses, organizations recognized for tornado recovery help

By Kassie Simmons
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Life is still not back to normal for some families hit by the deadly tornado in Brunswick County four months ago. They relied on the generosity of others in those first days and weeks after the storm.

Today, over 100 organizations, businesses and individuals were recognized at a Board of Commissioners special meeting.

“We brought in a magnitude of resources to assist with the response and then they just kept coming after that to assist with the recovery,” said Chairman Randy Thompson.

Representatives ranging from businesses like Lowe’s to organizations like Brunswick Christian Recovery Center received certificates and overwhelming gratitude from neighbors in one of the hardest-hit communities.

Related: Community comes together to support those hit by deadly tornado

“Everybody was doing everything they could to try to assist,” said Ocean Ridge Plantation Masters Association president Donna Ciliberto. “The first day is very chaotic so not everyone had a job. They were just so willing to jump in and help.”

Volunteers with Brunswick Christian Recovery Center (BCRC) workers pitched in to clear storm debris and feed victims who lost their homes

“You could see the trees being removed, you could see everything else that was being set back to order,” said CEO Joshua Torbich. “What you couldn’t see — what is — the impact that was put on people who at one point had felt devastated by this disaster.”

For BCRC, the work not only benefited the families, it also taught important lessons to the men and women going through their own recovery.

“The most beautiful thing that you can probably expect would be that whenever you have such a significant opportunity like this, each one of the people participating in your services understands the mission, understands the call, and understands why that’s important to be a part of,” said Torbich.

BCRC was there for weeks. Other organizations are still helping recovery efforts.

“Everybody was coming and everybody was doing everything they could within their power,” said commissioner Marty Cooke. “There were people that were there all night and the next day and the day after that and the day after that because the thing is, when things go bad, Brunswick County steps up.”

You can find a list of those recognized at Monday’s meeting here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe

Latest News

New Hanover County public health joins with variety of attractions to hold vaccine outreach...
Health leaders hold unique vaccine outreach events
Atkinson neighbors are shocked
Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder
Boseman has created a resolution for Tuesday’s agenda that wouldn’t grant Hays and Zapple the...
NHC commission chair proposes no raises for commissioners who criticized budget
Sheriff’s office responds to specific claims from anonymous letter implicating deputies
Sheriff’s office responds to specific claims from anonymous letter implicating deputies