NHC commission chair proposes no raises for commissioners who criticized budget

Boseman has created a resolution for Tuesday’s agenda that wouldn’t grant Hays and Zapple the raises.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman confirmed to WECT News Monday that she is proposing commissioners Rob Zapple and Deb Hays decline their upcoming raises.

“I respect their principles and don’t want them to be forced to take money that they don’t want,” said Olson-Boseman.

Deb Hays and Rob Zapple both voted against the controversial new budget which raised property taxes and provided a hefty pay raise for commissioners.

The $458-million FY 2022 budget was passed in a 3-2 vote Monday June 7.

After the vote, they publicly criticized the adopted budget that increased officials’ annual stipends.

New Hanover commissioners vote to give themselves 82% raise

Port City Daily provides more details in this article on the events leading up to this challenge.

In response to the criticism by her fellow commissioners, Boseman has created a resolution for Tuesday’s agenda that wouldn’t grant Hays and Zapple the raises.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

