McCrae Dowless pleads guilty to federal unemployment fraud charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - McCrae Dowless, the political operative at the center of the 9th Congressional District scandal in 2018, pleaded guilty at a federal court hearing Monday afternoon, court records show.

The records available on the federal court filing website before Monday’s hearing did not specify details of the plea.

Dowless was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2020 on four counts related to collecting social security benefits while earning income from political campaigns.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL INDICTMENT

At the time of the indictment prosecutors alleged Dowless “did knowingly, intentionally and willfully embezzle, steal, purloin and convert to his own use and the use of another, on a recurring basis, money belonging to the United States exceeding the sum of $1,000, to which he knew he was not entitled.”

RELATED: McCrae Dowless, associates face new charges in NC-9 election fraud investigation | FULL COVERAGE: Click here to read all of WBTV’s coverage of the NC-9 investigation

Dowless is accused of intentionally concealing his work and earnings from the SSA in order to receive payments that he was not eligible for.

The federal charges are separate from charges brought by state prosecutors against Dowless, alleging he committed a range of crimes involving election fraud in the 2016 and 2018 elections. Those charges remain pending in Wake County.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.