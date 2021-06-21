Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21

Latest News

The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The NYPD is searching for suspects who shot a man who had fallen and knocked over two children.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage