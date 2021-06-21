First Alert Forecast: A hot and steamy beginning to the week redirects to more unsettled pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you and first day of astronomical summer! Your First Alert forecast this evening includes continued hot and muggy sunshine with temperatures still sticking in the 90s until around dinner-time. Gusty summery winds between 15-20 mph out of the southwest will attempt to cool you down.

A stray leftover shower is possible in the early morning hours before scattered heavy storms make an appearance with a cold front moving through the Cape Fear Region tomorrow!The passing of this frontal passage will yield cooler temperatures into midweek.

TROPICAL STORM CLAUDETTE, THE STATS:

-Claudette spawned showers and storms that delivered 1.3 inches of rain to Wilmington between Sunday and Sunday night; tallies were similarly significant across the Cape Fear Region.

-Some storm cells exhibited rotation but, thankfully, none translated into reported waterspouts or tornadoes.

-Official maximum wind gusts were near and just above tropical storm-force, including 33 mph at Wilmington, 37 mph at North Myrtle Beach, and 43 mph at Holden Beach.

*Overall: the first brush with a tropical system of 2021 was quite manageable.

