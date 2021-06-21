First Alert Forecast: Claudette and its showers speed away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Claudette will quickly swirl over the Outer Banks Monday, pulsing back up to tropical storm strength as it goes. Given its quick eastward exit, improving weather conditions are likely for the Cape Fear Region this Monday. Apart from a stray leftover gusty shower or storm, expect sunshine, brisk west or southwest breezes, and toasty afternoon temperatures cresting around 90 or in the lower 90s.

Claudette spawned showers and storms that delivered 1.3 inches of rain to Wilmington between Sunday and Sunday night; tallies were similarly significant across the Cape Fear Region. Some storm cells exhibited rotation but, thankfully, none translated into reported waterspouts or tornadoes. Official maximum wind gusts included 33 mph at Wilmington and 37 mph at North Myrtle Beach, which is just shy of tropical storm-force. Overall: the first brush with a tropical system of 2021 was quite manageable.

