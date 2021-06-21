Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

EDEN, N.C. (AP) - Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Sunday that 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was the person who was found in the Dan River. The search continued for the last remaining tuber, 35-year-old Teresa Villano.

The accident occurred Wednesday night when a group of nine people floated down the river on inflatable tubes and went over a dam.

Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.

Experts say that low-head dams are known for trapping people in a powerful current.

