Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EDEN, N.C. (AP) - Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Sunday that 7-year-old Isiah Crawford was the person who was found in the Dan River. The search continued for the last remaining tuber, 35-year-old Teresa Villano.

The accident occurred Wednesday night when a group of nine people floated down the river on inflatable tubes and went over a dam.

Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.

Experts say that low-head dams are known for trapping people in a powerful current.

