“Bigg B” holds “Gospel Brunch” at Harrelson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Well-known radio host Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman continues to bring entertainment across the Cape Fear region. He is often invited to DJ special occasions, but today “Bigg B” had an opportunity to take the stage for his own event.

“Love love love ‘Bigg B,’” said Valerie Lingo, who attended the event. “Not only did we dance with him today, but we danced with him the day before. We try to support ‘Bigg B’ whenever he’s out and about in the community.”

“Bigg B” started “Gospel Brunch,” which began last year when church services came to halt because of COVID-19. It’s live streamed on Facebook, featuring inspiration and contemporary Gospel music.

“Gospel Brunch” transitioned from Facebook to the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington today, which was a way to wrap up the Juneteenth weekend.

After spending a year online, “Bigg B” was thrilled to see his work come to life in-person.

“We’ve gone from a year on Facebook Live with listeners and folks subscribing saying, ‘Hey can we do this live?’” said “Bigg B.” “So, this has been an amazing day where everybody can get together and fellowship, see each other, hug and get vaccinated, so we’re excited.”

There was music, dancing, free COVID-19 vaccines and vendors - including local black businesses.

“We’re celebrating the entrepreneurs,” said Yolanda Blount-Wood, who attended today’s event. “That is very important to shop black and give back to us.”

Whether those at the event enjoyed the music or supported a local business, it was a special time.

“Just sharing in community again,” said Meade Van Pelt, executive director of the Harrelson Center. “It’s such a blessing to be back together.”

For those in attendance, it was a great reminder of what the Juneteenth holiday is all about.

“We as African-Americans, we as black people, we as a community are now celebrated and it feels great and awesome,” said Blount-Wood.

