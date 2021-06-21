Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - Atkinson, North Carolina is a close-knit small town, home to around 400 people in western Pender County.

Rarely is it the scene of a murder, but that changed on Saturday.

Neighbor Rebecca Thornton was on her back porch when she heard a woman screaming for help, saying that a woman was laying in a nearby field, unresponsive.

“I ran outside and the lady... I asked her if she had called 911 and she said, ‘No,’ because she didn’t know the address, so I told her that I would call because I live here on this corner,” said Thornton.

The victim was Brandy Price, a beloved woman in the community, and the people of Atkinson can’t believe it.

“To find out someone here has been found murdered - it is unbelievable to me,” said resident Judith Sebrell.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says Brandy Price’s estranged boyfriend William Hewett killed her. Neighbors know him too, but for different reasons.

“I would not approach him because there is no telling what would happen if he’s confronted,” said Thornton.

The disturbing crime has left the people of Atkinson shocked and saddened, and missing their friend, Brandy Price.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.