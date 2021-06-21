Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Annual free fishing day returns July 4

On July 4, residents and out-of-state visitors have the opportunity to fish without having to...
On July 4, residents and out-of-state visitors have the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone in North Carolina can fish in public waters without having to purchase a license on July 4 from 12 a.m. until midnight.

Any resident or out-of-state visitor, regardless of age, can enjoy fishing for free; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as bait and tackle restrictions, fish length and daily possession limits.

Authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994 and sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), the annual free fishing day is intended to promote the sport of fishing.

“Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing and is a great opportunity for families to try a new outdoor activity,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive recreational sport that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy. It’s an excellent way to enjoy quality time together in a relaxing setting on the water.”

The interactive fishing and boating maps on the NCWRC’s website list more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free and open to the public.

Because this is a holiday weekend, the NCWRC urges boaters to be patient and follow these boating etiquette tips:

  • Realize that parking lots will be crowded. Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.
  • Wait your turn in the launch line. Get in line without blocking or cutting off others.
  • Park your vehicle and trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp
  • Have someone move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer
  • Be cautious and observe no-wake zones.

While fishing is free on July 4, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older to fish in any public and coastal waters in North Carolina any other time of year.

Call 1-888-248-6834 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or visit the NCWRC website for licenses and regulations.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe

Latest News

American Red Cross in emergency need of blood donations
North Carolina’s First Lady responds to blood shortage, donates blood
Megan Budway, UNCW Alum, competes on Season 13 of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.
UNCW alum competing on Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior
Wilmington police: Second juvenile charged in shooting last week that left one hospitalized
About 36 million American families on July 15 will start receiving monthly checks from the IRS,...
2021 Child Tax Credit: Here’s who will get up to $1,800 per child in cash — and who will need to opt-out