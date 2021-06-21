Senior Connect
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire

A beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail caught fire Sunday morning.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say 50 people were displaced after a fire in Kill Devil Hills.

Fire chief Troy Tilley says the fire happened at a beach cottage on South Virginia Dare Trail near East Fresh Pond Drive around 4 Sunday morning.

Tilley says 50 people were staying at the 16-bedroom home. He says everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss and the American Red Cross is stepping in to help the families that were staying there.

