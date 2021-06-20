Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday(NHC Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teenager.

Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday near Thais Trail in Ogden. She was wearing a White hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say Daniels is 16 years old, stands 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and long, braided, black hair.

Daniels has a scar under her right eye.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday...
Four rescued after boat capsizes in Intracoastal Waterway in Oak Island
Chef Robert Irvine speaks with GLOW Academy students at the fundraiser Friday.
GLOW Academy fundraiser with celebrity chef attracts $1 million donation

Latest News

Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigating death near Atkinson
Maides Cemetery
Community gathers for Juneteenth Maides Cemetery cleanup
New leader at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament day 5
“Widespread” winner of the Blue Marlin Biggest Catch category at Big Rock tournament