New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teenager.

Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday near Thais Trail in Ogden. She was wearing a White hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say Daniels is 16 years old, stands 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and long, braided, black hair.

Daniels has a scar under her right eye.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200 or call 911.

