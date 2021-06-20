Man wanted for murder in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has warrants charging 54-year-old William Dean Hewett with First-Degree Murder in the death of Brandy Lynn Price. Police say Price was Hewett’s estranged girlfriend, witnesses reported finding her body on College Street in Atkinson Saturday.

Hewett was last seen in the Shallote/Ocean Isle area of Brunswick County operating a red 2003 for Ranger Edge. The vehicle plate is TEP-9431.

Police say Hewett is known to be violent and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Hewett’s whereabouts or with information on the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212.

Sheriff Alan Cutler says this is an active investigation.

