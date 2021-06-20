Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man wanted for murder in Pender County

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has warrants charging 54-year-old William Dean Hewett with First-Degree Murder in the death of Brandy Lynn Price. Police say Price was Hewett’s estranged girlfriend, witnesses reported finding her body on College Street in Atkinson Saturday.

Hewett was last seen in the Shallote/Ocean Isle area of Brunswick County operating a red 2003 for Ranger Edge. The vehicle plate is TEP-9431.

Police say Hewett is known to be violent and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Hewett’s whereabouts or with information on the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard or Detective Eric Short at 910-259-1212.

Sheriff Alan Cutler says this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Chef Robert Irvine speaks with GLOW Academy students at the fundraiser Friday.
GLOW Academy fundraiser with celebrity chef attracts $1 million donation
Lockwood Folly Inlet
‘Its gut wrenching,’ Lockwood Folly Inlet reaches critical level as dredging project sees delays
N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Over 1,500 without power in Wilmington
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen