First Alert Forecast: Father’s Day includes remnants of Tropical Depression Claudette...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday and Father’s day! Your First Alert Forecast features slightly cooler temperatures but continued mugginess. Rain odds begin ramping up in the early morning hours -- maybe an umbrella as a gift to dad isn’t such a bad idea!

TROPICAL DEPRESSION, CLAUDETTE: Outer bands from Claudette will sweep through the region this morning and afternoon. Remnants will steam through the Cape Fear Region tonight and into Monday; it may regain tropical storm status once it moves off the east coast.

IMPACTS:

-Showers, some perhaps heavy and gusty - rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible.

-Gusty / damaging winds of 25+ mph, make sure to move those outdoor plants indoors!

-Rotating storms - particularly late Sunday and early Monday as storm which may spawn a spin-up tornado.

-Heavy surf and rip currents - think twice before you go out in the water. Safety is key!

Keep your First Alert Weather app active for updates!

By the way, summer officially arrives tonight at 11:31 p.m.! Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.