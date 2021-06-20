Senior Connect
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County

Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Motts Creek Road in Wilmington near Silver Lake Road.

Officials say nobody was hurt, and everyone who was inside the house when the fire started made it out safely before the fire department arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the fire was put out and crews cleared the scene just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

