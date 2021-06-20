Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from Oak Island Water Rescue and the Oak Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched early Sunday morning to a section of Davis Canal for a report of a car in the water, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

Police say the call came in around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning and crews left the scene around 4:15 a.m.

The water rescue team found the car fully submerged and no longer visible. Officials say they quickly confirmed that the only person in the car escaped own their own and waked home. Crews then placed a buoy in the water to warn boaters of the car and tasked the salvage team with recovery of the vehicle.

