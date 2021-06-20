Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island

Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday(Eileen Klitsch)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from Oak Island Water Rescue and the Oak Island Fire and Police Departments were dispatched early Sunday morning to a section of Davis Canal for a report of a car in the water, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

Police say the call came in around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning and crews left the scene around 4:15 a.m.

The water rescue team found the car fully submerged and no longer visible. Officials say they quickly confirmed that the only person in the car escaped own their own and waked home. Crews then placed a buoy in the water to warn boaters of the car and tasked the salvage team with recovery of the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Chef Robert Irvine speaks with GLOW Academy students at the fundraiser Friday.
GLOW Academy fundraiser with celebrity chef attracts $1 million donation
Lockwood Folly Inlet
‘Its gut wrenching,’ Lockwood Folly Inlet reaches critical level as dredging project sees delays
N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Over 1,500 without power in Wilmington
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen