Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Authorities find body of Charlotte man in lake near Raleigh

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Authorities in North Carolina say they have found the body of a 30-year-old Charlotte man who drowned in a lake outside of Raleigh.

The News & Observer reported Sunday that Jamal Brinson was found after a 24-hour search in Falls Lake.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Brinson drowned Saturday afternoon near the Highway 50 boat ramp.

Witnesses said Brinson was part of a group of friends that rented a boat.

He drowned after he jumped into the lake to get a piece of clothing that had been blown off the vessel.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather information about the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Power back on after over 1,500 experience outages in Wilmington Sunday
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe
School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21

Latest News

Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The 2021 First Alert Hurricane Trackers are available now for pickup!
WECT’s 2021 First Alert Hurricane Trackers are now available
Ready for NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery? Here’s exactly how the drawing will take place
A beach rental in Kill Devil Hills was destroyed in a fire.
50 people displaced in Kill Devil Hills fire
Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte for dedication ceremony of healthcare enterprise