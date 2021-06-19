Senior Connect
“Widespread” in the lead, as last day of fishing wraps up at Big Rock landing

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - 39 boats are eligible as the last day of fishing wraps up in Morehead City. As of Saturday morning 231 boats are fished out and “Widespread” is still in the lead with a 656.5-pound fish.

“Widespread” lead comes after a four-hour fight at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament Friday.

“Widespread” hooked the marlin at 2:23 p.m. and made it back to the docks around 10:30 p.m. topping the leaderboard.

At 3:00 p.m. no one had boated a marlin, but four boats still had fish hooked up to their lines. By 5:00 p.m. that dwindled to just a single boat, “Widespread.”

There were 260 boats out on the water on Friday, with just ten boats sitting out the day.

Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in.

Saturday, fishing will last from 8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

This year has a record number of boats participating and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
“Widespread”656.0 pounds
“Natural”521.6 pounds
“Outnumbered”512.4 pounds
“Widespread”479.2 pounds
“Following Seas”448.8 pounds
“Anticipation”446.8 pounds
“Dancin Outlaw”419.3

